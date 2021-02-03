2,191 Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Acquired by Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,191 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth $44,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Cognex during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CGNX opened at $85.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.66. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $88.15.

In other Cognex news, CEO Robert Willett sold 160,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total value of $11,366,400.00. Also, Director Eugene G. Banucci sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.48, for a total value of $784,992.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 237,400 shares of company stock valued at $17,257,579 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. TheStreet raised shares of Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.56.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

