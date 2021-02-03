2,164 Shares in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Purchased by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

In related news, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total value of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,012.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAIC opened at $94.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52-week low of $45.45 and a 52-week high of $103.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Science Applications International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.78.

Science Applications International Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Story: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.