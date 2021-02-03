1,922 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Bought by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Insight 2811 Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $528,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 70,338 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after acquiring an additional 23,117 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 537,303 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $91,599,000 after acquiring an additional 106,828 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, Director Stephen R. Wilson sold 460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.96, for a total transaction of $72,201.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,866. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.34. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $136.44 and a one year high of $271.14. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.18 by $1.27. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 6.61%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $202.00 to $176.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Vertical Research cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

