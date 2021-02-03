180 Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 210 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,287 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.9% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,067,000. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $304,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 16,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 30.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 4,052 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of JNJ stock opened at $161.25 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $109.16 and a 12 month high of $173.65. The stock has a market cap of $424.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.33.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.54%.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $168.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.
In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 54,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.93, for a total transaction of $8,359,459.66. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 110,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,935,621.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.
Johnson & Johnson Company Profile
Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.
