1,764 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Purchased by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,764 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegion during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Allegion by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. 93.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $111.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $114.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.81. Allegion plc has a 52 week low of $77.37 and a 52 week high of $139.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.19%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.18%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

