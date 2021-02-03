1,654 Shares in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Purchased by International Assets Investment Management LLC

International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,654 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 3.7% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 30,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Pure Storage by 8.5% during the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Pure Storage by 159.5% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 81,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Scott Dietzen sold 73,038 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $1,387,722.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,422,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,170,000 shares of company stock valued at $24,596,485 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSTG stock opened at $24.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.89 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.11 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.93 and a 1 year high of $25.03.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $410.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.26 million. Pure Storage had a negative return on equity of 19.09% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PSTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Pure Storage from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Pure Storage from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Pure Storage from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage, Inc provides technology and data storage solutions in the United States and internationally. It delivers solutions based on proprietary Purity Operating Environment Software that implements enterprise-class storage services, such as data reduction, encryption, and protection, as well as protocol services, including block, file, and object.

