163,915 Shares in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Bought by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ:FIZZ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,916,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at $16,784,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 607.3% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 23,248 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of National Beverage in the fourth quarter valued at about $429,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Beverage by 135.0% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIZZ opened at $121.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35 and a beta of 1.39. National Beverage Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $196.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.72.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. The company had revenue of $271.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that National Beverage Corp. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This is a boost from National Beverage’s previous dividend of $1.50.

FIZZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of National Beverage from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of National Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. National Beverage has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

National Beverage Profile

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

