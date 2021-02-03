163 Shares in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Bought by Key Financial Inc

Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $4,893,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA opened at $306.82 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $182.10 and a 1 year high of $312.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.05.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

