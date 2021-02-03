1,600 Shares in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) Acquired by SPC Financial Inc.

SPC Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RZG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RZG. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $249,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 45,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $354,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $156.96. 1,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,590. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.66. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $158.99.

Guggenheim S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as the performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, consumer staples, industrials, financials, materials, healthcare, consumer discretionary, information technology and telecommunication services.

