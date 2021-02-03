1,481 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Purchased by North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,554 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,275,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 12,789 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.23.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 48,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $7,336,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,043,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 656,685 shares of company stock worth $112,858,291. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $183.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $174.35 and its 200-day moving average is $142.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $321.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.29, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

