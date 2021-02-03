12Ships (TSHP) Price Hits $0.0042 on Major Exchanges

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 3rd. 12Ships has a market cap of $20.95 million and $36.34 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for about $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, 12Ships has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00067419 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $329.77 or 0.00892847 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005911 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00047641 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,703.18 or 0.04611305 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014918 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

About 12Ships

12Ships (CRYPTO:TSHP) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,950,999,248 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

12Ships can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 12Ships directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 12Ships should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 12Ships using one of the exchanges listed above.

