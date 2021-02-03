1,296 Shares in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:UTSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Shares of UTSL stock opened at $27.23 on Wednesday. Direxion Daily Utilities Bull 3X Shares has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $59.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.01.

