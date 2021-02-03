12,955 Shares in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Purchased by Morris Retirement Advisors LLC

Morris Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 145.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PEG traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,706,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,425. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.75 and a 1-year high of $62.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49.

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

