1,231 Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Bought by Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC

Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 46,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 69.7% during the 4th quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 75,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after acquiring an additional 30,934 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 74.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,525,000 after acquiring an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OTIS has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.13.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.16. 94,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,595. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.02. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $68.21.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. On average, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $65.51 per share, for a total transaction of $32,755.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,265. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

