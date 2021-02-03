11,990 Shares in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Purchased by Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HYLS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,130,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,617,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,710,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,897,000 after purchasing an additional 699,812 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 5,684.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 322,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after purchasing an additional 316,856 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 399.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 301,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,221,000 after purchasing an additional 241,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 355,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,327,000 after purchasing an additional 181,295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYLS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.89. 3,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 372,766. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $37.46 and a 12-month high of $49.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.31.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st.

