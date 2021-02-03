1,176 Shares in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSMR. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $7,347,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $319,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $253,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF by 580.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2027 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

Shares of BSMR stock opened at $25.88 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th were paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%.

