1,138 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by IVC Wealth Advisors LLC

IVC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,774,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,382,536,000 after buying an additional 646,460 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,861,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,046,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $453,585,000 after buying an additional 362,615 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,745,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,054,000. Institutional investors own 66.77% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Deere & Company from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Vertical Research began coverage on Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on Deere & Company from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

NYSE:DE traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, reaching $301.14. 1,185,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,789. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $106.14 and a 12 month high of $306.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 13.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.98%.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,796.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 14,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $4,224,891.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 35,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 121,468 shares of company stock worth $31,836,175. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

