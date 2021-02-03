10,046 Shares in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Bought by IBM Retirement Fund

IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management raised its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 3,763.8% during the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 5,873 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the period. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter valued at about $155,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging stock opened at $16.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. Graphic Packaging Holding has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.19.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 15.24%. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Graphic Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.88.

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies.

