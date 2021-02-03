1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 8.3% After Insider Selling

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s share price traded down 8.3% on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.71 and last traded at $28.74. 1,654,876 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 1,240,885 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.35.

Specifically, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $554,778.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,505.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 35,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $751,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,066,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,432,784.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,644,121 in the last quarter. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 4.07%. The business had revenue of $877.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter valued at $86,246,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 349.3% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 335,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after purchasing an additional 260,637 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter valued at $6,136,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 537.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 202,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 170,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 10.7% during the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,655,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 160,577 shares during the last quarter. 50.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

