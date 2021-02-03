$1.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) to post $1.35 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for NorthWestern’s earnings. NorthWestern reported earnings of $1.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that NorthWestern will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.36. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover NorthWestern.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on NorthWestern from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on NorthWestern from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays cut NorthWestern to an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.83.

NASDAQ NWE traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.35. NorthWestern has a 1-year low of $45.06 and a 1-year high of $80.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NWE. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 97.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 6.3% in the third quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

