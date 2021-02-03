$1.07 EPS Expected for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) will announce earnings of $1.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Independent Bank posted earnings per share of $0.78 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full-year earnings of $3.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Get Independent Bank alerts:

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $118.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDB traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.30. The stock had a trading volume of 85,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,822. Independent Bank has a 52 week low of $49.25 and a 52 week high of $81.81. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.74%.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $58,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $68,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Independent Bank by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,633 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

Recommended Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Independent Bank (INDB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Independent Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Independent Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.