$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) will announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Apple’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.08. Apple posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, hitting $134.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,520,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,709,547. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.14. Apple has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

