$0.89 EPS Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) to report $0.89 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.80. AMN Healthcare Services reported earnings of $0.85 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.13. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $551.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $63.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 788 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.85, for a total value of $55,041.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at $1,501,146.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 798 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.45, for a total transaction of $56,219.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,060.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,350 shares of company stock worth $2,735,206 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,414,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,715,000 after purchasing an additional 562,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 168,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,826,000 after purchasing an additional 100,288 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,265,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,977,000 after purchasing an additional 89,510 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 496,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,917,000 after purchasing an additional 76,189 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMN stock opened at $73.60 on Wednesday. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $36.65 and a twelve month high of $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, Advanced, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a staffing solution under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

