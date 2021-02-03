$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.72 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Duluth posted earnings of $0.75 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $135.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.10 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

DLTH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Duluth from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Duluth by 343.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth during the 2nd quarter valued at $154,000. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duluth by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTH traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.04. 9,260 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.95. The company has a market cap of $413.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 0.78. Duluth has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $17.30.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

