$0.66 EPS Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.66 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings. Standard Motor Products posted earnings per share of $0.59 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year earnings of $3.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.27. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $3.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Standard Motor Products.

Several research firms have weighed in on SMP. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Standard Motor Products from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Standard Motor Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

In other news, SVP Thomas Tesoro sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.96, for a total value of $74,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,310,400.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Arthur S. Sills sold 5,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total transaction of $252,612.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 325,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,420,711.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,335 shares of company stock worth $402,492. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 25,468 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products during the third quarter worth about $590,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 26,441 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Standard Motor Products by 91.2% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMP stock traded up $1.42 on Tuesday, hitting $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $925.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

