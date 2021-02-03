-$0.53 EPS Expected for Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) will announce ($0.53) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.73). Cara Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.31) to ($1.78). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.36% and a negative net margin of 360.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cara Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

Shares of Cara Therapeutics stock traded up $1.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.84. 747,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 507,523. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $21.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.54. The company has a market capitalization of $988.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,373 shares in the company, valued at $470,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $188,784.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,135 shares of company stock worth $883,040. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CARA. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 70.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. 67.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

