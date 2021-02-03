$0.49 Earnings Per Share Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.50. Match Group posted earnings of $0.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4,800%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year earnings of $2.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their target price on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Truist upped their target price on Match Group from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.15.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH traded down $11.97 on Wednesday, hitting $138.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,595,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,448,778. Match Group has a 12-month low of $87.56 and a 12-month high of $159.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $148.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.41, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

In other Match Group news, Director Thomas Mcinerney sold 12,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.11, for a total transaction of $1,751,505.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 338,612 shares in the company, valued at $48,120,151.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,325 shares of company stock worth $13,480,196 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

