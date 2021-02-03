$0.44 EPS Expected for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) will report earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for B&G Foods’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.49. B&G Foods posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that B&G Foods will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover B&G Foods.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $495.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.17 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BGS shares. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of B&G Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Shares of BGS traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, hitting $32.84. 2,506,554 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,532,788. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.71. B&G Foods has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $47.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in B&G Foods by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 74,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 201,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,593,000 after acquiring an additional 73,078 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. State of Michigan Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth $12,063,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of B&G Foods by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 169,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,000 after acquiring an additional 65,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

