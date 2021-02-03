$0.31 EPS Expected for McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that McAfee Corp. (NASDAQ:MCFE) will announce $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for McAfee’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.32. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McAfee will report full year earnings of $1.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover McAfee.

Get McAfee alerts:

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $728.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.23 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of McAfee in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of McAfee from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.45.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McAfee in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,068,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Bank Hapoalim BM purchased a new position in McAfee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,074,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFE remained flat at $$21.15 during trading on Friday. 13,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,405. McAfee has a twelve month low of $14.80 and a twelve month high of $22.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.087 dividend. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

Read More: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McAfee (MCFE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McAfee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McAfee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.