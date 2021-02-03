$0.31 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMST) to report earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limestone Bancorp’s earnings. Limestone Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Limestone Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Limestone Bancorp.

Limestone Bancorp (NASDAQ:LMST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.22. Limestone Bancorp had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 7.64%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limestone Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMST. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Limestone Bancorp by 411.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $182,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 69,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Limestone Bancorp by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 135,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 40,186 shares in the last quarter. 35.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LMST traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 562 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,902. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.44 million, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68. Limestone Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $17.25.

Limestone Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Limestone Bank, Inc that provides a range of commercial and personal banking products and services. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, as well as money market accounts and fixed rate certificates.

