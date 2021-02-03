$0.14 EPS Expected for OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OptimizeRx’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the highest is $0.19. OptimizeRx reported earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 566.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that OptimizeRx will report full year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.31 to $0.54. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover OptimizeRx.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 million. OptimizeRx had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 16.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OPRX shares. Roth Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on OptimizeRx from $40.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised OptimizeRx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on OptimizeRx from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OptimizeRx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

In other news, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 15,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,705.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 5,032 shares of OptimizeRx stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total value of $237,762.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,902 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,869.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,032 shares of company stock worth $792,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 562.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OptimizeRx by 11.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $224,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $323,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in OptimizeRx during the third quarter worth approximately $363,000. 62.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPRX traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $48.00. 454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,937. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $725.23 million, a PE ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.82. OptimizeRx has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $48.87.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx Corporation operates as a digital health company that facilitates communication at point-of-care among various stakeholders in healthcare. Its cloud-based solution supports patient adherence to medications by providing real-time access to financial assistance, prior authorization, and critical clinical information; and network consists of electronic health record company platforms, which provide the ambulatory patient market with access to their workflow at the point-of-care.

