$0.13 EPS Expected for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mitek Systems’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.14 and the lowest is $0.11. Mitek Systems also posted earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mitek Systems will report full-year earnings of $0.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mitek Systems.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.26 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 7.71%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on MITK shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of MITK opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $646.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.23 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average of $13.60. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.88.

In other news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 43,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $730,401.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 173,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,926,606.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Davison sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $482,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,167,403.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 364,297 shares of company stock valued at $5,205,227 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronado Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the third quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,985,204 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,031,000 after acquiring an additional 122,810 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 15.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,761,000 after buying an additional 123,116 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 10.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 494,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,304,000 after buying an additional 47,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Mitek Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 389,477 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,067,000 after buying an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mitek Systems during the third quarter valued at $3,406,000. 64.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and browsers to facilitate online user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

