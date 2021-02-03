$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) to announce earnings of $0.13 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Southwestern Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is ($0.01). Southwestern Energy reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.97. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Southwestern Energy.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.21.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 28,558,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $67,114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,315,820 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Southwestern Energy by 9.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,910,952 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,848,636 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter worth about $11,232,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,357,000. Finally, Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

SWN opened at $3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.93. Southwestern Energy has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $4.25.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

