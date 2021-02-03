$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. AeroVironment reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AeroVironment.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVAV has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

AVAV stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $119.20. 7,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 318,127. AeroVironment has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $143.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.64. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.55 and a beta of 0.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVAV. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AeroVironment during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 32.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 925 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

