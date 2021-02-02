Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 1,254,759 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 90.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,784 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,254,759 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Square were worth $27,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,785,371 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,428,062,000 after buying an additional 2,057,920 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Square by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,515,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $733,966,000 after purchasing an additional 130,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,927,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $313,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,127 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Square by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,412,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,666,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Square by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,374,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $223,465,000 after acquiring an additional 64,255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.35, for a total transaction of $278,070.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 158,221 shares in the company, valued at $38,661,301.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.99, for a total value of $1,739,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 423,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,713,473.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,568,650 shares of company stock worth $332,314,158 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $221.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.62 and its 200 day moving average is $180.78. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.33 and a fifty-two week high of $246.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $100.08 billion, a PE ratio of 352.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

SQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Square from $140.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. 140166 lifted their target price on shares of Square from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

