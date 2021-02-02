Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Reduces Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 268,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,251 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $22,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Aua Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.18% of the company’s stock.

PM stock opened at $79.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.48. The company has a market capitalization of $123.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.00, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.77. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $90.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on PM shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

