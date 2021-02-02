Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Increases Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 45.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 272,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.09% of Cerner worth $21,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cerner in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Cerner by 79.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Cerner in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CERN. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cerner from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cerner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.32.

In other news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 46,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total transaction of $3,560,282.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,586 shares of company stock valued at $5,055,031. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cerner stock opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.98. Cerner Co. has a 12 month low of $53.08 and a 12 month high of $84.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Cerner’s payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

