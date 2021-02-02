Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,634 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,478 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned approximately 0.07% of Cummins worth $23,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMI. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Cummins by 82.1% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Cummins from $257.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $215.30.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $232.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.03 and a fifty-two week high of $254.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.64.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

