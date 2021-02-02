Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Boosts Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,812 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $25,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 624,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,179,000 after buying an additional 32,099 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter worth about $100,000. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 2,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.05, for a total value of $697,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,785.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.06, for a total transaction of $488,120,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,249,842 shares of company stock valued at $550,441,344 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $241.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.01 and a 1 year high of $267.20. The company has a market capitalization of $87.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 147.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.54. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $248.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.63.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

