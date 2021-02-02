Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 11,609 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 243,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $30,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 5,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.13.

In other news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IBM stock opened at $120.54 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $90.56 and a 12-month high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.23 and a 200-day moving average of $122.80. The company has a market capitalization of $107.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

