Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Short Interest Update

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 663,800 shares, a drop of 17.3% from the December 31st total of 802,900 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 260,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of ZUMZ opened at $42.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $46.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.11.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $271.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $246.20 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. Zumiez’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Zumiez from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

In related news, CFO Christopher Codington Work sold 3,644 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $165,255.40. Also, insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,340 shares in the company, valued at $861,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 380,644 shares of company stock worth $15,316,664. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 984.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 266,146 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 241,611 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $340,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Zumiez by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 142,988 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $3,978,000 after purchasing an additional 110,937 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Zumiez by 683.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 58,108 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,578,000. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

