Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Short Interest Down 24.2% in January

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,920,000 shares, a decrease of 24.2% from the December 31st total of 9,130,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.40, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.00, for a total transaction of $3,540,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 157,784 shares of company stock worth $62,482,722. 24.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CNB Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 340.0% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $465.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zoom Video Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $436.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $381.93 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $77.51 and a 1-year high of $588.84. The stock has a market cap of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $372.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.51.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $777.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 366.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

