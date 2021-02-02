ZIMBOCASH Trading 2.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ZASH)

ZIMBOCASH (CURRENCY:ZASH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. ZIMBOCASH has a total market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $25,504.00 worth of ZIMBOCASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZIMBOCASH has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. One ZIMBOCASH token can currently be bought for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.05 or 0.00047717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.21 or 0.00140512 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00065254 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.84 or 0.00251424 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.53 or 0.00063061 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00036751 BTC.

ZIMBOCASH’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,131,377,416 tokens. ZIMBOCASH’s official website is www.zimbo.cash

ZIMBOCASH can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZIMBOCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZIMBOCASH should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZIMBOCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

