Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $137.47 and last traded at $137.05. Approximately 2,395,118 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 2,484,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.46.

Z has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $113.00 price target (down from $147.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zillow Group from $118.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.92 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $656.69 million for the quarter.

In other Zillow Group news, CMO Aimee Johnson sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $185,926.86. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,080,667.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Lloyd D. Frink sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.33, for a total value of $21,666,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,704,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,027,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 721,732 shares of company stock worth $80,482,657. Corporate insiders own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $755,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 16,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 13,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 195.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,898 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

