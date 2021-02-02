ZeuxCoin Price Down 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (ZUC)

ZeuxCoin (CURRENCY:ZUC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 2nd. In the last week, ZeuxCoin has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar. ZeuxCoin has a market capitalization of $361,564.36 and $18,576.00 worth of ZeuxCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZeuxCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00065622 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.94 or 0.00845777 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00047340 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1,738.42 or 0.04869507 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00035109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00014853 BTC.

ZeuxCoin Profile

ZeuxCoin (CRYPTO:ZUC) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2018. ZeuxCoin’s total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,999,899 coins. The official message board for ZeuxCoin is medium.com/zeux . ZeuxCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZeuxApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . ZeuxCoin’s official website is www.zeux.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeux is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem company, building the world's first crypto mobile payment app that uses the world’s first integrated crypto & fiat investment platform. By partnering with a long list of financial institutions in both the fiat and crypto worlds, Zeux are merging these different financial services combining mobile payment, banking, and investment services into one application. ZUC is an Ethereum-based token that will serve as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

ZeuxCoin Coin Trading

ZeuxCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeuxCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZeuxCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZeuxCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

