Zetacoin Trading Up 43.5% This Week (ZET)

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. One Zetacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zetacoin has a market capitalization of $126,998.86 and $6,260.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zetacoin has traded 43.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zetacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,904.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $424.43 or 0.01215965 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $180.18 or 0.00516197 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00040082 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002177 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00005205 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Zetacoin Profile

Zetacoin (CRYPTO:ZET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 3rd, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 173,364,799 coins. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org . The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zetacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zetacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.