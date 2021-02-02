ZEON Price Reaches $0.0003 (ZEON)

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. In the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 35% against the US dollar. One ZEON token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $10.16 million and approximately $239,806.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ZEON alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00066760 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.54 or 0.00825049 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006052 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,624.55 or 0.04661326 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.58 or 0.00036100 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002870 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014865 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (CRYPTO:ZEON) is a token. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,239,906,267 tokens. ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ZEON

ZEON can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZEON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.