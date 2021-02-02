ZENZO Trading 38.6% Higher This Week (ZNZ)

ZENZO (CURRENCY:ZNZ) traded up 17.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 1st. ZENZO has a total market cap of $767,310.23 and $3,854.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZENZO has traded 38.6% higher against the dollar. One ZENZO coin can now be purchased for $0.0554 or 0.00000165 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZENZO alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001211 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.87 or 0.00059183 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64.72 or 0.00192760 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000256 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00011636 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001735 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009993 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003066 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

ZENZO Profile

ZENZO is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 25,817,180 coins and its circulating supply is 13,854,782 coins. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

ZENZO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZENZO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZENZO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZENZO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.