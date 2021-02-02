Zel (ZEL) Price Tops $0.0257 on Exchanges

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. Over the last week, Zel has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zel coin can currently be purchased for $0.0257 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zel has a market capitalization of $3.11 million and $994,118.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.01 or 0.00264518 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00101729 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00030609 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002048 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 37.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel (CRYPTO:ZEL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 121,028,250 coins. Zel’s official website is zel.cash . Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

Zel can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

