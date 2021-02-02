Zcoin Price Reaches $4.23 (XZC)

Zcoin (CURRENCY:XZC) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, Zcoin has traded 14.2% higher against the US dollar. Zcoin has a total market capitalization of $47.66 million and $6.00 million worth of Zcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.23 or 0.00022429 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Zcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,766.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,524.67 or 0.04262875 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.90 or 0.00399540 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $428.70 or 0.01198623 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.59 or 0.00504922 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.52 or 0.00415255 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.03 or 0.00257302 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00021759 BTC.

About Zcoin

Zcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 28th, 2016. Zcoin’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,393 coins. The Reddit community for Zcoin is /r/zcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zcoin is zcoin.io . Zcoin’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Zcoin

Zcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.